Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series is coming to Disney Plus this May

Star Wars The Bad Batch, an animated series about a group of genetically modified clones, will debut on Disney Plus this May 4.

Also known as Star Wars Day (May the fourth be with you), May 4 is an apt release date for the series, which will follow the clones after the end of the Clone Wars and the execution of Order 66. The Bad Batch first showed up in Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 episode 1 and instantly made a mark with their, erm, unorthodox approach to battle and their wildly colorful personalities. Plus, The Mandalorian's Ming-Na Wen will reprise her role as Fennech Shand in the series, which will give us a chance to get to know the character even better.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars ended last year with what many may argue was its best season yet, so for those of us looking to fill that Star Wars animated gap in our lives, The Bad Batch will definitely fit into the space. And since Dave Filoni is the showrunner, it'll feel even more like a continuation of The Clone Wars. When the series was announced back in July, Senior Vice President of Content at Disney Plus, Agnes Chu, had this to say: "While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only the beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch."

If the last season of The Clone Wars is any indication, the Bad Batch should be a fantastic show - as I wrote, it may be the animated series we are looking for . We know it'll explore what clones who were likely not chipped and therefore not affected by Order 66 have to do after The Clone Wars to stay afloat. If anyone can adapt, it's these guys.