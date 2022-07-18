New Star Wars concept art reveals Luke and Leia sparring with a purple lightsaber

Every Star Wars fan knows that Samuel L. Jackson opted for a purple lightsaber in the prequel trilogy so that he could easily pick himself out in more action-packed scenes. But now, it's been revealed that another character almost wielded one in the movies – just like Mace Windu.

In unused concept art shared by Adam Brockbank on Instagram, Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker can be seen using a purple lightsaber in a duel with Leia, who in turn has a blue-colored weapon.

In the final cut of The Rise of Skywalker, the flashback features a younger Luke sparring with his sister using his typical green lightsaber. It's worth noting, though, that Luke did have a blue lightsaber prior to *that* scene in Return of the Jedi, which once belonged to his and Leia's father Anakin Skywalker, so it's entirely possible that he and Leia got a hold of each other's weapons during the fight.

A post shared by Adam Brockbank (@brockbankadam) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Back in November 2016, Carrie Fisher admitted on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that if Leia were to ever brandish a lightsaber in Star Wars, she'd want it to be a purple one. Perhaps Brockbank's art was a way of honoring that, following Fisher's death?

Lightsaber colors aside, the flashback proved that Leia had undergone Jedi training – significant, due to the fact that previous Star Wars flicks had only hinted at her Force-related abilities.

All of the Star Wars movies are currently streaming on Disney Plus. If you've already made your way through the series several times, and are keen to see what franchise titles are on the horizon, check out our list of upcoming Star Wars movies.

