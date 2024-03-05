A major Star Wars goof has been discovered in Revenge of the Sith’s best scene and you’ll never watch it the same way again

Star Wars has a long, storied history of minor mistakes creeping into its movies and TV shows. From a Stormtrooper bumping into the Death Star set on A New Hope through to The Mandalorian’s Jeans Guy, there’s always a crew member or goof waiting to be uncovered.

Case in point: almost 20 years after release, Star Wars fans on Reddit have discovered an all-timer of a ‘cameo’ in Revenge of the Sith: a… random man just standing there during Obi-Wan and Anakin’s climactic battle on Mustafar.

"So I'm on the r/StarWars discord server and this guy says there's a guy hidden during the Mustafar fight scene," u/itsjustmonty_ wrote.

“So, using my quick time button pressing, I spam my spacebar and low and behold, there's just a dude there during the fight. If you pause the film at exactly 1:59:03:21 you will see him there. Here's a shot from D+. Pretty crazy stuff. Wonder if a random editor put himself in there as a joke to say "im in a star wars movie" XD. This is the precursor to Jeans Guy!"

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Honestly? Mind. Blown. This lightsaber duel has always been a highlight of Episode 3 and now it’s forever haunted by the fact that some guy is perched behind Anakin. Worse still, he doesn’t even have the high ground. No wonder we never see him again.

More recently, Star Wars had errors hiding in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. In the latter, there’s a hollowed-out set which could be glimpsed during one chase scene.

Of course, there’s the infamous aforementioned Jeans Guy: a Mandalorian crew member – in jeans, naturally – poking out the back of a frame. The shot was later edited and removed from Disney Plus. Maybe the same fate will befall Mustafar Man?

