Star Wars Outlaws release window speculation set aflame by a now-deleted line buried deep in a Disney Parks blog

A quickly deleted line buried deep in a Disney Parks blog briefly suggested that Star Wars Outlaws was due to launch in late 2024, but it seems that was posted in error.

In a new blog post highlighting what 2024 has in store for various Disney experiences, there's one entry dedicated to gaming and the upcoming release of Star Wars Outlaws. Originally, the post noted that "the open-world Star Wars game is set to release late this year." That post has now been amended to say the game is "set to release in 2024."

We already knew that Outlaws was due out in 2024, but that line about the game launching "late this year" seemed to put a much more specific window on it, drawing coverage from outlets like IGN. Clearly, the coverage was prolific enough to force somebody to go amend the original line. Personally, I suspect it was originally intended to say "later this year," which would be true whether the game launches in February or December.

Of course, it's a pretty safe bet that Outlaws will end up launching pretty late in 2024 regardless. This is pure speculation on my part, but if the game were ready to release within the next few months I suspect we would've seen more than that one slice of gameplay by now. For now, just expect Outlaws sometime within the calendar year.

Star Wars Outlaws is set to be a "deeply immersive" open world game, and it's certainly one of the most exciting upcoming Star Wars games on the horizon.