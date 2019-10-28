Obi-Wan Star Wars series will deal with the end of the Jedi Order, teases Ewan McGregor

Obi-Wan himself, Ewan McGregor, has outlined some of the story plans for his upcoming Disney Plus series – as well as confirming its (unsurprising) place in the Star Wars timeline.

Speaking to Men’s Journal, McGregor opened up about Obi-Wan’s journey in the standalone show, indicating the Jedi Master hasn’t quite recovered from Order 66 and the culling of the Jedi: “The Jedi Order was falling apart. It will be interesting to take a character we know in a way and show him… Well, his arc will be quite interesting, I think, dealing with that, the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of [Revenge of the Sith]. It’s quite something to get over.”

McGregor’s version of Obi-Wan may also be altered and inch nearer to Alec Guinness’ portrayal in A New Hope. On the character’s change, he said, “I want to get closer and closer to how Obi-Wan felt while Alec Guinness was playing him. I feel like I’m greyer and nearer him in age, so it’ll be easier to do that.”

The Scottish actor, who will be playing Obi-Wan for the first time since a brief voice cameo during Rey’s vision in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, has also revealed that the series will “sit between [Revenge of the Sith] and [A New Hope].”

Another timeline is less clear: the exact Obi-Wan series’ release date. Despite its D23 reveal, the only info dropped about dates is Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy stating that it begins shooting in 2020. Hopefully we can find out more then. For now, McGregor is keeping things suitably vague – yet still enticing enough for us to be intrigued about Obi-Wan’s unexplored years.

TV isn't the only space for upcoming stories in a galaxy far, far away. Here are all the new Star Wars movies you need to know about.