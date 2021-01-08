Star Wars has given official names to the eras of the prequels, sequels, and more

Star Wars history is changing in a big way. A new graphic, released alongside the launch of The High Republic series of comics, books, and novels, has broken the events of a galaxy far, far away into six distinct eras.

As you can see below, there are now official titles for everything spanning from The High Republic, set 200 years before The Phantom Menace, all the way through to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

New official timeline showcasing the different eras of Star Wars storytelling! pic.twitter.com/J5a6X1tK85January 4, 2021

The High Republic, of course, is first. No prizes for guessing what that era is called. Next, the prequels are now referred to as “Fall of the Jedi.” That includes The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, the Clone Wars TV series, and Revenge of the Sith.

Following on from that is Reign of the Empire – which actually collects together Solo: A Star Wars Story and the upcoming 2021 Star Wars series, The Bad Batch.

Star Wars Rebels, Rogue One, and the original trilogy all fall under the Age of Rebellion banner; The Mandalorian is currently the only entry in The New Republic era.

Finally, the sequels and Resistance are all bundled into the Rise of the First Order era.

Tellingly, there’s a pretty sizeable gap between Reign of the Empire and Age of Rebellion. It could be nothing, though the Obi-Wan series and Cassian Andor prequel will both take place in this space on the Star Wars timeline. Expect that narrative chasm to be explored shortly on Disney Plus.

Star Wars’ future (and past) is looking bright – and now fits together snugly in one graphic. For more, check out the upcoming Star Wars movies currently in the works.