Star Wars Battlefront 2 mod turns Dom Toretto into Darth Maul

A Star Wars Battlefront 2 mod has been released that turns Darth Maul into the Fast and the Furious's Dom Toretto.

Footage of the mod, uploaded to the game's subreddit by user RyZe26, shows Toretto igniting Darth Maul's iconic double-bladed lightsaber, before going on a rampage through a number of the game's environments, dispatching any enemies he comes across.

While the footage is set within the game's visuals, the soundtrack is a little different. While Darth Toretto goes on his killing spree, the music playing in the background is the song Bandolero by Don Omar and Tego Calderon. Fast franchise fans might recognise the song from the climactic moments of 2006's Tokyo Drift, where it's playing quietly in the background as Lucas Black's Sean prepares to race against Dom. More recently, however, the track has resurfaced as the musical accompaniment to a huge number of TikTok memes about Dom's obsession with the power of family.

That theme might not be on display as Darth Diesel goes slicing through a bunch of the galaxy's good guys, but it's certainly captured the imagination of the commenters, who have found a number of ways to interchange Star Wars and Fast and Furious references. Personal favorites include user thakurtis' "I live my life a quarter parsec at a time," and AceofPuttPutt's "may the family be with you."

This isn't the first time modders have taken to Star Wars: Battlefront 2. Currently, a playable Coruscant map is in the works , using the pre-existing Wookie homeworld of Kashyyyk as a base. And last year, during the peak of Baby Yoda's cultural relevance, the Mandalorian character was modded into the game as a replacement for the equally adorable BB-8. Despite the fact that EA said there would be no further updates for the sci-fi FPS after last year's Rogue One-themed update, it's good to see that the community is working to keep the game alive, even if its choice of crossovers might come as a little bit of a surprise.

