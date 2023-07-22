It’s taken 57 years, but Star Trek is finally getting a musical episode

Make it do-re-mi-fa-so. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is continuing its hot streak of incredible (and incredibly bizarre) standalone episodes with an upcoming musical number, titled Subspace Rhapsody.

Featuring 10 original songs penned by members of the band Letters to Cleo, the unique upcoming episode of Strange New Worlds season 2 will premiere on August 3.

The Star Trek Universe panel at SDCC also pulled back the curtain on the all-singing, all-dancing slice of Star Trek – the first in the franchise’s history.

In a teaser, several members of the Starfleet crew are seen showing off their musical talents, while the general tone of the trailer suggests it’s going to be the sort of warm, schmaltzy affair that Trekkies and non-Trekkies alike will likely return to again and again in years to come. We’re getting Once More, with Feeling vibes, that’s for sure. You can watch the clip below.

Prepare for a @StarTrek episode like none other before it: "Subspace Rhapsody," a #StarTrek #StrangeNewWorlds musical! pic.twitter.com/ZmplMo4GnjJuly 22, 2023 See more

That’s not the only Star Trek announcement hailing from this year’s Comic-Con, either. Star Trek Discovery season 5 may not have had its early 2024 release window narrowed, but it’s certainly made the wait all the more excruciating with a thrilling five-minute clip of Michael Burnham hitching a ride on a fugitive’s ship.

On top of that, animated series Lower Decks is also back on our screens on September 7. It's also making the leap to live-action in a Strange New Worlds crossover and, good news, the episode is available to stream on Paramount Plus as of midnight Pacific.

For more from Comic-Con, check out the SDCC 2023 schedule.