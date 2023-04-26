Square Enix is selling a Kingdom Hearts armchair for $2,200 - but it just looks like a regular armchair

Square Enix is selling an official Kingdom Hearts armchair, and charging $2,200 for it.

As highlighted by @ aitaikimochi (opens in new tab), an official Kingdom Hearts merchandise pop-up store has opened in Japan and has a themed armchair up for grabs. The thing is, the company is charging extortionate money for it, $2,200 in fact (approximately £1,761).

The item is a collectible, of course, so you'd expect a high price tag, but for that kind of money, I'd expect to see the chair Sora is sitting on for the Kingdom Hearts 1.5 Remix cover, the one featured in the image above. But nope, the chair on offer is a pretty standard square, dark brown, potentially leather armchair.

If you look closely, you can see the chair features Kingdom Hearts emblems such as the Mickey Mouse silhouette, the series' heart logo, the Heartless symbol, a keyblade, and more. That's the only part of it that would tell you it's a piece of merchandise, though.

What do you MEAN there's an official Kingdom Hearts sofa you can buy that retails for 297,000yen… ($2,200USD, €2,000EUR)?!!!! 😵‍💫

It's received a mixed reaction from Kingdom Hearts fans, with some ready to hit the add to cart button as soon as this item goes up for sale online, and others feeling like it's the most boring piece of Kingdom Hearts merchandise we've seen so far. "I'm sorry but that thing is so ugly - they can keep it," one fan said (opens in new tab) in the replies to the tweet above. "That better be the comfiest chair ever for that price," another adds (opens in new tab).

It wouldn't be the first time that we've seen Square Enix charge a lot of money for an unexpected piece of merchandise. Back in 2021, pre-orders began for a Kingdom Hearts-themed chess set (based on the one from Kingdom Hearts 3) the problem was that it cost $700 and was just a collectible - you couldn't actually play chess on it. It isn't just limited to Kingdom Hearts either, Square Enix also recently offered fans a Final Fantasy pen that cost as much as a Nintendo Switch .