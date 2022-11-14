Splatoon 3's Big Man steals the spotlight from Pokemon during its own Splatfest

Splatoon 3’s Big Man won his first Splatfest, and his fans are extremely pleased.

Over the past weekend, Splatoon 3’s latest Splatfest debuted worldwide, pitting the classic Pokemon starter types against one another. Shiver headed up team Grass, while Frye led team Fire, and the ever-popular Big Man led the Water-type team, with the latter taking the final victory at the end of the day.

With a flawless 45p score, #TeamWater hits like a Hydro Pump and captures the #Splatfest win!Thanks to all the Inklings, Octolings, and Trainers who laid down ink for their favorite Pokémon type! pic.twitter.com/GIrk315Wt8November 14, 2022 See more

For those unaware, this is the first time a team led by Big Man has won a Splatfest. As you can see by checking the responses to the tweet just above, Big Man fans are absolutely ecstatic at the news the big stingray has finally won a Splatfest, and are all celebrating with fan art and, erm, colorful statements.

Until now, Big Man has unfortunately taken the L in both Splatoon 3’s Splatfests. In fact, Shiver has actually won both the Splatfest held so far, winning the first pre-launch Splatfest back in August, and then taking victory in the Desert Island-themed Splatfest, which ran just the next month in September.

This latest competition was all to promote Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, both of which are launching just later this week on November 18. We’ve already seen the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters - which Splatoon 3 players were basically battling it out over - but you can head over to our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PokeDex guide for a full list of all the new Gen 9 creatures.

Be warned though: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks have been doing the rounds since last week, after retail copies accidentally shipped to players early.