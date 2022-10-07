Splatoon 3's next Splatfest revives the age-old Pokemon debate

Splatoon 3's next Splatfest turns the all-time Pokemon debate into a massive battle.

Earlier today on October 7, Nintendo announced Splatoon 3 would be holding a special Splatfest dedicated to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which launch next month. The new contest is divided up into teams of Grass-type, Fire-type, and Water-type, for the ultimate Pokemon-themed showdown.

Grass-type. Fire-type. Water-type. This debate has perplexed our great philosophers for ages. Let’s settle it.The Splatoon x Pokémon special #Splatfest collaboration begins 11/11 at 4pm PT! Which type will you choose? pic.twitter.com/rPlTwIcycBOctober 7, 2022 See more

Finally, the raging debate surrounding which starting Pokemon type is the best will be put to the test. Rather than just endlessly debating the whole thing on social media and internet forums though, Pokemon players finally have a chance to duke it out in a game to prove which type is the best.

The new Splatfest will begin next month on November 11, so there's a fair wait before things kick off. Beginning at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET in the U.S. on the Friday, and at 1 a.m. BST the following day in the U.K., the Splatfest will be sticking around until the same time on November 14.

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet debuting just a few days later on November 18 for the Nintendo Switch, it's a brilliant bit of timing from Nintendo. What better way to rile the Pokemon fans up before a new game is out, than to have them literally battling it out to settle things in Splatoon 3?

This will be the third official Splatfest for Splatoon 3, after an event late in August kicked things off before the shooter was even out, and the most recent Splatfest last month in September asked us what we'd take to a desert island. Here's hoping Big Man's team finally comes out on top, no matter which group he's taking charge of.

Further down the line, Splatoon 3 amiibo are launching over the Holiday period later this year.