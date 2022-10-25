Splatoon 3 update takes aim at reducing lag

A new update is launching for Splatoon 3, which should nerf those pesky performance issues.

Nintendo has announced Version 1.2.0 of Splatoon 3 will be available to download today, October 25. The list of changes and fixes it offers is pretty substantial, with the most noteworthy being improvements to the speed at which data is sent between players. According to the company, data will now be transferred around .05 seconds faster than before.

In addition, "Users can expect to see a reduction in the time it takes from a player being dealt damage to them being defeated, the time it takes from touching a Golden Egg to actually picking it up, and other similar actions," says Nintendo.

In terms of changes to gameplay, the time it takes for ink to start recovering after using a Fizzy Bomb has ever so slightly increased, as have the points requirement for some weapon specials, including the Flingza Roller and the Sloshing Machine. The patch also adds support for the game's three new amiibo figures, Inkling (yellow), Octoling (blue), and Smallfry, which will be hitting store shelves next month.

Elsewhere, there are some minor tweaks to Splatfest, and a ton of additional adjustments and bug fixes that should make those colourful ink battles more enjoyable for all. You can see all the changes coming to Splatoon 3 in the patch notes (opens in new tab) on Nintendo's website.

Splatoon 3 has been doing extremely well since its launch on September 9, especially in Japan. The game managed to surpass 3.45 million sales in the country in its first three days. We were rather taken by Splatoon 3 too. In our review, we said, "Nintendo's threequel has flashes of brilliance everywhere".

