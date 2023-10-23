Spidey fan gets roasted for somehow running Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on a PS4: "This PS4 is having a seizure"

A Spidey fan has managed to get Marvel's Spider-Man 2 running on a PS4 - if you can call it running...

Spider-Man 2 blows its predecessors right out of the water with stunning visuals and a buttery smooth performance that wouldn't be possible on last-gen consoles. But not content to have their PS4 sit this one out, one fan has come up with a way to get Insomniac's latest offering to play on the older hardware.

Twitter user @DiscordantDiver posted a clip of their Spider-Man 2 PS4 playthrough, the moment when Peter Parker goes up against an absolutely enormous Sandman. As our hero web swings around his supersized foe, the scene grinds to a halt several times in the few seconds of footage shown. It ends with Peter being struck by lightning and in pretty bad shape, and it probably isn't a million miles away from how the player's console is feeling.

#PS4share dawg pic.twitter.com/b70SIGZAISOctober 21, 2023

It's unclear how exactly @DiscordantDiver managed to get Spider-Man 2 to run on a PS4. The player didn't divulge any specific details, though they did reveal that it involved some tinkering with tools. "Play has no limits when you got a screwdriver, they wrote in the comments.

Given the considerable performance issues, other payers aren't eager to follow suit. "Brother, it's not worth playing it like this", replied one. Another tweeted, "This mf PS4 is having a seizure, and a third said, "Play has limits, bro."

Fortunately, if you play Spider-Man 2 on the correct hardware, it's a blast. In our Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review, we said it "improves on its predecessor across the board, while saluting the superhero genre over the last 30 years as a whole. With a captivating narrative and unrivaled spectacle, it's the quintessential superhero game, in story and mechanical terms."

