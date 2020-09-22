Skottie Young draws the classic Spider-Woman costume for #100 variant

Writer/artist Skottie Young has drawn a variant cover for October 21's Spider-Woman #100. Young has drawn this in what's become a signature alternate style for him (dubbed 'Young' by Marvel) that's been used in numerous covers, and even a limited series called Giant-Size Little Marvel: AvX.

(Image credit: Skottie Young (Marvel Comics))

Young has drawn Spider-Woman in her classic costume originally designed by the character's co-creator, Marie Severin. A new design for the character by Dave Johnson was introduced for the current Spider-Woman series, but the character is still known to bust out this original costume from time-to-time - including in the Strikeforce team book.

Spider-Woman #100 is a celebration of the character's 100th solo issue and doubles as Spider-Woman #5 of the recently-launched ongoing series by writer Karla Pacheco and Pere Perez.

"Spider-Woman #5, a special giant-sized issue of the current action-packed run by writer Karla Pacheco and artist Pere Pérez, will have Jessica continuing her feud with Octavia Vermis, the daughter of Spider-Woman's classic HYDRA foe, Otto Vermis," reads Marvel's description of the issue. "Just when you thought the complex web that makes up Jessica Drew's life couldn't get any more complicated, Spider-Woman discovers long-hidden truths about her origin, her family, and her future. These bold revelations will propel Jessica Drew into this redefining chapter of her Super Hero career!"

A collection of this arc, titled Spider-Woman Vol. 1: Bad Blood, goes on sale December 2, but the first four issues are available now individually.

"When Jessica Drew made her first appearance in Marvel Spotlight #32 on February 10th, 1977, I was also making my first appearance," Pacheco says. "One hundred issues and 43 years later, it's been a wild journey for both myself and Spider-Woman. I am beyond proud to be part of the amazing team bringing Jess back in this series, and I think it's so incredible we get to pay tribute to the history of Spider-Woman, while setting up the next, absolutely mindblowing chapter of Jessica Drew's adventures. Seriously, if you thought the first 5 issues were bonkers...I assure you, we're just getting started."

Here are all of the Spider-Woman #100 covers revealed so far, from Greg Land's primary cover to ones by Alex Ross, Sana Takeda, Jung-Geon Yoon, Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau, Peach Momoko, and Skottie Young.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Greg Land (Marvel Comics)) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Alex Ross (Marvel Comics)) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Sana Takeda (Marvel Comics)) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Jung-Geon Yoon (Marvel Comics)) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau (Marvel Comics)) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Peach Momoko (Marvel Comics)) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Skottie Young (Marvel Comics))

Spider-Woman #100 goes on sale October 21.

Marvel's Spider-family of titles has had numerous legendary artists. Check out our list of the best Spider-Man artist of all time.