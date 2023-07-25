Spider-Man will take on all of New York's crime bosses in Gang War

Marvel has announced its next big Spider-Man crossover, titled 'Gang War,' and much like 2022's Spider-Man/X-Men: Dark Web event, Gang War is a massive story that will encompass both Amazing Spider-Man and Miles Morales: Spider-Man along with several tie-in limited series.

In the story, which kicks off in November and runs through March 2024, Spider-Man leads a team of street level heroes such as Daredevil, She-Hulk, and Spider-Woman against the many super crime lords of New York City, including Mr. Negative. Hobgoblin, the Owl, Shotgun, Diamondback, AIM, HYDRA, and more as they all battle for control of the city's criminal underworld.

Along with the announcement, Marvel has released a checklist for 'Gang War,' showing the reading order for the titles that will tie into the event, seen here:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"For Peter Parker, 'going on patrol' isn't enough.. and he declares his own war on super-crime. It's General Spidey at the helm, leading a group of heroes that includes fellow Spider-Man Miles Morales, She-Hulk, Daredevil, and Spider-Woman," reads Marvel's official announcement of the crossover.

"Their goal: take down the super-gangs in under 48 hours. But what does Mayor Luke Cage and the city's strong anti-vigilante laws have to say about it? Will Jackpot gamble on getting involved? And is Shang-Chi a friend or foe? They better all figure it out before two classic villains make a game-changing return!"

Mayor Luke Cage and the city's anti-superhero policies may indeed prove a hindrance to Spidey and his pals. Right now in the Marvel Universe, superheroes and vigilantes are barred from operating in New York City, with only the city's personal Thunderbolts allowed to fight crime there. But with a new, unrelated Thunderbolts about to debut, is 'Gang War' about to be the beginning of the end for NYC's anti-hero laws?

Here's a gallery of covers for 'Gang War' tie-in issues:

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Aside from Zeb Wells and John Romita, Jr.'s Amazing Spider-Man and Cody Ziglar and Federico Vicentini's Miles Morales: Spider-Man ongoing titles, 'Gang War' will also bring in several limited series.

First up, there's a four-issue Spider-Woman limited series from writer Steve Foxe and artist Carola Borelli. Then there's the four-issue Luke Cage: Gang War by writer Rodney Barnes and artist Ramon F. Bachs. There's also a four-issue Daredevil: Gang War limited series from writer Erica Schultz and artist Sergio Davila. And finally a three-issue Deadly Hands of Kung-Fu: Gang War limited series tie-in from writer Greg Pak and an artist yet to be announced.