Spider-Man is mashed-up with Thor in June's What If... Miles Morales

Miles Morales will be worthy in June.

What If... Miles Morales #4 variant cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The fourth and penultimate issue of Marvel Comics' five-issue monthly anthology series What If... Miles Morales #4 goes on sale June 1. And after adventures reimagining the other Spider-Man as mutant berserker Wolverine in March, patriotic sentinel of liberty Captain America in April, and the Incredible Hulk in May, the publisher is sticking with its male icons mashing up Miles with the Asgardian God of Thunder (remember, not hammers) in June.

What If... Miles Morales #4 is written by Yehudi Mercado and illustrated by Luigi Zagaria with a cover and design variant cover by Paco Medina.

"Whosoever holds this hammer, if they be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor," reads the engraving on Mjolnir, reflecting Odin's enchantment, and Marvel's description of What If... Miles Morales #4 is pretty straightforward...

"What if…the Miles Morales of another universe was Thor, the God of Thunder?"

So yeah, doesn't look like there is any misdirection in this story.

What If... Miles Morales #4 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Interestingly, just a few weeks after What If... Miles Morales #4 goes on sale, another Marvel character will be deemed worthy of possessing the power of Thor - we're talking Jane Foster, of course, in Natalie Portman's return to the MCU in July 8's Thor: Love and Thunder.

But back to Miles... anyone want to venture a guess as to who Miles gets reimagined as in July's series' finale?

The smart money has to be on Iron Man, no?

