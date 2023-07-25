Sandman actor Thomas Haden Church has revealed that there are rumors about a fourth Spider-Man movie from director Sam Raimi – and that he'd like a cameo in it.

"There's always been some kind of… I've heard rumors… that Sam Raimi was going to do another [Spider-Man movie] with Tobey [Maguire] and if that happens, I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo," Church told Comicbook.com .

The actor played the antagonistic Flint Marko, AKA Sandman, in 2007's Spider-Man 3, alongside Maguire's Peter Parker, Kirsten Dunst's Mary Jane Watson, and James Franco's Harry Osborn. Those Spidey movies, of course, were not part of the MCU, but Raimi made his mark on Marvel Studios with last year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which brought a horror-tinged twist to that universe.

Maguire (as well as fellow Spidey actor Andrew Garfield) also made their MCU debut recently in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which also dealt with multiversal shenanigans due to the actions of Doctor Strange and Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

Whether a fourth Raimi Spider-Man movie would be an MCU entry remains to be seen, but we'd welcome a return to the director's take on the web-slinger. The Spider-Verse movies show how much scope there is in this hero's story, and a different take on that in the MCU is something we'd be happy to see.

Next up for Church is Twisted Metal, a new Peacock series based on the video game franchise of the same name, which arrives on the small screen on July 27. In the meantime, check out our picks of the other most highly anticipated new TV shows on the way in 2023 and beyond.