Spider-Man 3 director goes from superheroes to horror with Final Destination 6

Final Destination 6 is coming, and it just signed on the director of Spider-Man 3 as a producer.

News of the film and Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts' involvement were both broken by The Hollywood Reporter , which confirms that the new project is intended to be a "relaunch" of the macabre, special effects-driven horror series. Final Destination 6 will be headed straight to HBO Max when it debuts, though New Line and HBO have not yet shared any kind of release window for when the project may arrive.

The franchise has lain dormant since Final Destination 5 debuted back in 2011 - which was itself a surprise followup to the allegedly franchise-ending fourth film, The Final Destination. We don't know any details about the story so far, though we do know Watts wrote the initial treatment, and Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick are handling screenwriting duties, with the pair's previous credits including Ready or Not as well as the new Scream coming out this week .

Given the Final Destination franchise's portable premise - someone has a premonition of a fatal event, saves the lives of their friends, then is helpless to prevent death from collecting its due all the same through a series of grisly "accidents" - it could go just about anywhere next.