New Scream clip sees Sidney and Dewey reunite

A new Scream clip reunites Sidney Prescott and Dewey Riley.

In the clip, revealed on Good Morning America and previously glimpsed in the movie's trailer, Sidney receives a phone call from her old pal Dewey. "Sid, it's happening again," he warns her – but don't worry too much, because she reassures him: "I'm Sidney Prescott, of course I have a gun."

Scream, the fifth movie in the horror franchise, brings back Neve Campbell as Sidney, David Arquette as Dewey, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, and Marley Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks.

Newcomers to the cast include Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter, Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter, Jack Quaid as Richie Kirsch, Sonia Ammar as Liv McKenzie, Dylan Minnette as Wes Hicks, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin, Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin, Kyle Gallner as Vince Schneider, and Mikey Madison as Amber Freeman.

As for the plot, that's a complete mystery. From the trailers, it seems the new Ghostface – whoever that may be – is after relatives of the original killers. A poster recently unveiled for the film featuring the cast includes the tagline "the killer is on this poster," adding fuel to the speculation fire.

The killer is on this poster 🩸🔪 #SCREAM brings back their iconic cast line-up in new official poster! In theaters January 14, 2022. pic.twitter.com/ejvuFEA3TkDecember 13, 2021 See more

"She's in a good place in her life, and she's a mother now, which I think gives her a whole other level of fierceness," Campbell told GMA of her character. "She's content, and then of course chaos ensues, because it's a Scream movie."

Scream arrives in theaters this January 14. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best horror movies of all time for the ultimate scary movie marathon.