Space Force soldier demoted for trying to get a PS5

A Space Force solider has been demoted for trying to get a PS5.

A new report (via Task and Purpose) details how a United States Space Force soldier has been demoted for skipping out on a training course in order to bag a PS5. The soldier, who turned up 30 minutes late for fitness training, was scouting out various Target stores in his area in search of the next-gen console.

When the former Senior Airman, who has now been demoted to Airman 1st Class, was contacted by his superior officer about why he was late to training, he responded with "Yolo, PS5 > letter of discipline."

The original letter shared on the Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook Page read, "You were late to work and insinuated to your supervisor that buying a PlayStation was more important to you than the disciplinary consequences of your actions. Your actions are an extreme deviation from the professionalism expected of you as a member of the armed forces."

It's unclear whether or not the Space Force soldier even managed to get his hands on a PS5 as stock has been extremely limited in multiple countries, but the entire story sure is funny to read.

