The Office producers are back with a Netflix workplace comedy starring Steve Carell – and the first images are here

Steve Carell has already conquered the cut-throat paper industry of north-east America – and now he’s setting his sights on the stars. New Netflix series Space Force reunites the actor with The Office producer Greg Daniels for a workplace comedy that’s worlds away from Dunder Mifflin.

The synopsis reads: “A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.”

So, not your usual 9-5, to put it mildly, though the premise sounds like the perfect slice of surreal escapism from our troubled times.

Carell will act opposite Friends actor Lisa Kudrow, who plays his wife, Maggie. They’re joined by the likes of Ben Schwartz, John Malkovich, Tawny Newcome, and Booksmart’s Diana Silvers in what’s certain to be a series that’ll rocket to the top of your watchlist when it drops on May 29.

Until then, whet what is probably already an astronomical appetite with this series of images from the show, loosely based on the real-life move towards creating a U.S Space Force.

