Sopranos star Michael Imperioli and Alec Berg developing new HBO series

Michael Imperioli and Alec Berg are teaming for a new HBO series.

According to Variety, the Sopranos actor will co-write with Berg, and also star in the series, which will take inspiration from Imperioli's Buddhism. The duo will also both be executive producers on the project, along with Amy Solomon.

Imperioli famously played Christopher Moltisanti in HBO series The Sopranos, the young protégé of James Gandolfini's Tony Soprano. He didn’t just co-star in the series, though – he wrote five of the episodes, too.

Berg co-created the Bill Hader-starring dark comedy Barry, and is also a writer and executive producer on the series – as well as Silicon Valley. His resume also includes Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld, so it's safe to assume his involvement in the series practically guarantees a hit.

Apart from that, not much else is known about the new show, though Variety report it will be "a meta blend of fact and fiction." It's currently untitled, and no one else is yet attached.

This year, the Sopranos is getting a prequel movie called The Many Saints of Newark, with Gandolfini's son Michael Gandolfini set to star as Tony. We recently got our first look at the actor in the role thanks to a trailer, though unfortunately the film has been delayed until September 2021, so we have a while left to wait. It sounds like it's shaping up to be a must-watch for Sopranos fans, though, with a cast that includes Goodfellas star Ray Liotta, Billy Magnussen, Jon Bernthal, and Hamilton actor Leslie Odom Jr.

No word yet on a release date for Imperioli and Berg's untitled series, but The Many Saints of Newark will hit HBO Max and cinemas simultaneously on September 24, 2021. Until then, check out our roundup of this year's movie release dates.