Sony's giving $10/£10 in PlayStation Store credit to PS Plus subscribers

Sony is giving PlayStation Plus subscribers $10/£10 PlayStation Store credit in honor of the service's 10-year anniversary.

The gift arrives along with a message from PlayStation, as shown in this tweet from GR+'s own video editor James Jarvis. PS Plus subscribers started reporting the arrival of the funds earlier today. It looks like they're being sent out in waves rather than to everybody all at once, so you may have to wait a little while to receive yours.

Well this is a lovely suprise #Playstation #PS4share pic.twitter.com/Y24dxWA6D5July 24, 2020

PlayStation Plus' official launch date was June 29, 2010, which makes the present slightly belated. Regardless, it's tough to argue with $10/£10. The gift also arrives just in time for the Summer Sale on PlayStation Store, giving you plenty of discounted titles to spend your little windfall of store credit on.

Aside from occasionally handing out anniversary gifts, subscribers also receive a regular selection of free PS Plus games and can participate in online multiplayer for supported games (free-to-play games like Fortnite don't require a PS Plus subscription). It was Sony's direct response to Xbox Live Gold, though it looks like Microsoft may be moving to discontinue Gold in the near future as it has stopped selling 12-month memberships for the service.

It will be interesting to see how Sony responds if and when Microsoft makes that move. But until then, it's admittedly a lot more exciting just to think about making a PS5 pre-order . Too bad you can't spend your store credit on consoles...