Sony reportedly speaking with Lies of P developer about getting more South Korean games on PS5

Sony is reportedly in the market for more PS5 exclusives from South Korea, so is in talks with the studios behind DokeV and Lies of P.

As highlighted by Push Square (via MTN Korea ), several reports have suggested that Sony is looking to forge more relationships with South Korean studios. These reports share that Sony is currently in talks with Pearl Abyss ( Crimson Desert & DokeV ), NCSoft (Blade & Soul), Com2uS (The Walking Dead: All Stars), and Neowiz Games (Lies of P) with PlayStation exclusives in mind.

This isn't the first we've seen of Sony's South Korean partnership strategy. We already know that Lies of P is set to release on PlayStation consoles - as well as PC and Xbox - in September, and that Shift Up's upcoming Korean RPG Stellar Blade (previously Project Eve) will launch exclusively on PS5 sometime soon.

Sony has also got a deal with Chinese developer HoYoverse which is set to release its Genshin Impact follow-up Honkai Star Rail on PS4 and PS5 at the end of this year . Although the RPG has been readily available to play on PC and mobile since April 2023, its PS5 release will be the only way to play it on consoles. Clearly, Sony is looking to work with more developers all over the world, perhaps in order to strengthen itself against Microsoft's Activision acquisition .

If you haven't been keeping up, Microsoft and Activision have recently been in court with the US Federal Trade Commission regarding the huge almost $70m deal. During the trial, we got a real insight into the inner workings of both Xbox and PlayStation, as well as the video game business as a whole. One of the more interesting tidbits we've had is that Microsoft was ready to "spend Sony out of business" back in 2019 .