Sony issues refunds for The Last of Us Part 2 owners who accidentally pre-ordered the PS5 remaster at full price

Sony is reportedly issuing refunds for existing The Last of Us Part 2 owners who mistakenly pre-ordered the $10 PS5 remaster at full price.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered launched today, bringing minor technical improvements, cut content, and a whole new roguelike mode to the oppressive survival-action game. Those who own a digital or physical copy can grab the upgrade for $10, but it seems some worn fungi survivors weren't privy to the news and instead pre-ordered the game at the full $50 price.

Some of those players are now reporting that the publisher is issuing refunds on their fumble as a "gesture of goodwill." Social media users have shared images from the PlayStation Store with a message that reads: "As an owner of the PS4 digital edition of The Last of Us Part 2, a digital upgrade to the PS5 version will be available at a deeply discounted price on launch day. We didn't want you to lose out on that opportunity so, as a gesture of goodwill, we have refunded your purchase."

The refunds are apparently being sent back to the player's original payment methods so, if you happened to accidentally fork out unnecessary cash, you can save yourself $40 and nab the upgrade instead. "Rest assured," the note continues, "by purchasing the digital upgrade, you will also receive any pre-order bonuses included in your original pre-order."

Elsewhere, the fancy upgrade seems to contain heartbreak and joy in equal measure. On one side, we have a cut level that shows another harrowing flashback for Ellie, who's probably tired of harrowing flashbacks at this point. But to offset the game's neverending pain, the remaster also includes the fun No Return mode, inspired by indie greats such as Hades and Vampire Survivors.

