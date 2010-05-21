Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode I delayed, announced for iPhone

Boy, are we anticipating Sonic 4: Episode I with its fast approaching Summer release. Huh? What’s thatofficial Sonic blog, the game’s delayed until “late 2010?” NO!



Above: We hope these screens can ease the pain

Alas it's true, the titlegamers hope will return Sonic to prominence after a decade of releases we’d rather forget got pushed out of its release window. But hey, you’ve waited more than ten years for a good Sonic game, what’s another few months? Zing! Just funnin’ ya.We thought a few were good since Sonic 3. Anyway, wouldn’t you admit that having to hit a tricky release date was a partial cause for the horrors of Shadow, Werehogs, and Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)? Maybe this whole “giving developers more time” thing could result in a console Sonic that doesn’t induce tears of blood.



Above: Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) was infamous for its rushed, buggy release

On a more positive note, Sega also announced a fourth platform for the blue one's theoretical rebirth: the iPhone. Now Sega can reap the mobile/touch screen rewards of this title, but we wonder how it will control. And lastly, Sega gets all mysterious claiming that something “very special” about Sonic 4 will be announced on a “special date in June.” Forgive our ignorance, but do any of you readers know what June date is important to Sonic’s history? If so, illuminate us in the comments please. We want to know.

May 20, 2010