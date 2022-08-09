Sonic 3 gets Christmas 2024 release date, going up against Avatar sequel

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to zoom into theaters in time for Christmas 2024, with Paramount having just announced that the animated sequel will come out on December 20 that year.

Ben Schwartz, who voices the titular spiky speedster, took to Twitter recently to share the news, posting a GIF of Sonic, his fox friend Miles 'Tails' Prower, and Idris Elba's Knuckles. "HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!! AHHH!!!," he wrote alongside it.

The release date means that Sonic 3 will go up against Avatar 3 over the holidays. It's worth noting, though, that the James Cameron flicks have moved around several times, so that may not end up being the case once the month actually rolls around.

Earning a huge $401 million (£330.8m) at the worldwide box office earlier this year, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 saw Sonic join forces Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) to stop mad scientist Doctor Ivo 'Eggman' Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his new pal Knuckles from getting their hands on the Master Emerald, a mystical relic imbued with immeasurable power. James Marsden also starred.

Around the time Sonic 2 landed in cinemas, Carrey revealed that he was planning on retiring from acting, which suggests he won't be back as Robotnik in any future movies. Elba is geared up to return as Knuckles, however, and will also reprise the role in a spin-off TV series about the rumble-ready echidna.

Paramount also stated that its untitled Smurfs animated musical, which was previously set to open in cinemas in Sonic's current slot, will instead open on February 14, 2025.

