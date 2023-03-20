Sonic Frontiers gets its first major DLC update this week, and it's free

Sonic Frontiers is getting its first major DLC update this week, and what's more, it won't cost you a thing.

Sonic Frontiers launched late last year, and if you've already zoomed your way around the Starfall Islands and done everything there is to do there, then fear not, as new content is only a few days away.

As reported by VGC (opens in new tab), Sega has announced that Sonic Frontiers' first DLC, titled "Sights, Sounds and Speed", will be released on Thursday, March 23. This is the first of three content updates planned for Sonic Frontiers, all of which will be available for free.

In an email sent to players, Sega says that the update offers new "features and modes," but it didn't go into detail about exactly what these are. However, a look at the roadmap (opens in new tab) released back in November 2022 shows DLC Update 1 includes a jukebox, a photo mode, and new challenge modes seemingly tied to the game's Cyber Space levels, so it's safe to assume that these are the extra bits being added later this week.

Looking to the future, Update 2 will have content related to Sonic's birthday as well as an "open zone challenge" and new Koco, the adorable stone-like creatures Sonic encounters on the islands. Update 3 is set to be a big one with new playable characters and additional story content. Naturally, the prospect of playing as characters other than Sonic has fans more than a little excited. So far, there are no details on when either of these DLCs will be released.

Earlier this year, in a Q&A with investors, Sega revealed that sales of Sonic Frontiers have "greatly exceeded" the company's original estimates and said it's committed to giving Sonic Team a bigger budget for future titles. Given the popularity of Sonic Frontiers, we could see other entries in the series adopt its open world approach. That being said, Sega seemingly doesn't plan on abandoning the classic 2D formula anytime soon either, as Sonic Frontiers' director Morio Kishimoto recently teased that we should "look forward" to more side-scrolling Sonic games.

