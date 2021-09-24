Someone predicted Chris Pratt playing Mario over a year ago

Few could have predicted Chris Pratt going from Star-Lord to collecting stars as Mario in the Super Mario movie... except for one Twitter user called the portly plumber’s surprise voice casting well over a year ago.

"I'm calling it now, the Mario Bros movie will NOT have Charles Martinet play Mario for no reason and cast someone like Chris Pratt," @general_sthe said on Twitter back in May 2020. No word yet on this week’s lottery numbers, mind you.

Of course, they’re hardly Nostradamus – and were perhaps mindful of the 21st Century trend of hiring big names instead of professional voice actors in animated movies. We're still not sure if Taylor Swift showing up in The Lorax was just a figment of our imaginations.

Pratt isn’t the only A-list actor headed to the Mushroom Kingdom. As revealed during the Nintendo Direct September stream, Anya Taylor-Joy is playing Peach, Charlie Day is Luigi, Jack Black is Bowser, Keegan Michael-Key will be playing Toad, Seth Rogen is Donkey Kong, and Fred Armisen is portraying Cranky Kong. Legendary Mario voice actor Charles Martinet will also appear in some capacity, to round out the Mario movie cast.

The Super Mario movie is set to release in the US – other territories TBC – in December 2022. Before then, Pratt will be rocking up as Star-Lord once more in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. There’s also a Guardians crossover happening in Thor: Love and Thunder, with the likes of Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan joining Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson as part of the cast.

