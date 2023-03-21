Somehow, Exoprimal rains 1,000 raptors down on players' heads with zero FPS drops

Amazingly, Exoprimal can rain 1,000 raptors down on players' heads without affecting the frame rate.

Exoprimal, Capcom's new multiplayer shooter, is due to release later this year on July 14. If you're unfamiliar with the game, think Dino Crisis meets Monster Hunter, and you'll have a pretty good idea of what to expect. Players form teams and race to complete objectives while fending off the hordes of dinosaurs dropping out of portals in the sky.

Fans were able to experience this first-hand during Exoprimal's recent open beta. Twitter user @xHightower_ shared a video of a dinosaur swarm which featured no less than 1,000 raptors falling from the sky like rain, and as you can see below, it's both remarkable and terrifying in equal measure.

Exoprimal is crazy funCpacom basically made a high budget Earth Defense Force with Dinosaurs and mech suits 1000 RAPTORS

Fans were impressed not only by the spectacle but also with how well the game held up with such a vast number of enemies on screen at once. YouTuber Mightykeef, who also shared a clip of the cascading raptors on Twitter, thinks the game's smooth performance must be the work of magic. "Exoprimal really dropped 1,000 raptors on my head. Didn't get a single frame drop. Capcom using witchcraft."

Exoprimal really dropped 1000 raptors on my head.Didn't get a single framedrop. Capcom using witchcraft.

While players were certainly expecting a lot of dinosaurs, they weren't quite prepared for this many. "Exoprimal is incredible," says Twitter user Popegator "because in no game have I ever heard the goofy ass dialogue of 'Prepare for the Raptor cascade' and then instantly became afraid because it rained 1,000 raptors down a skyscraper."

While players have found battling dinos to be a lot of fun, following last year's closed beta, many weren't fond of its PvP element. Our own Austin Wood also found this aspect dragged the game down. In his Exoprimal preview, he wrote, "There is fun to be found in any game that lets you kickflip a T-Rex, but I worry Exoprimal's competitive side is so rancid it'll spoil the whole game." It's also a full-priced live-service game, and as we've seen with the likes of Babylon's Fall, this approach is risky and can lead to games shutting down all too soon.

