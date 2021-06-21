Snelson: Comedy is Dying profiles the comeback story of a washed-up '90s comedian

Everyone loves an underdog story, but in the case of Snelson: Comedy is Dying #1 that's difficult when the character is a bit of a dog himself.

Snelson: Comedy is Dying is the satirical story of an edgy '90s comedian named Melvile Snelson whose off-color humor made him popular but also eventually alienated him from that same fanbase. Now 25 years later, Melville is attempting a comeback - but this comic book series will show that maybe he never changed at all.

Check out this preview of Snelson: Comedy is Dying #1 by writer Paul Constant, artist Fred Harper, colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer Rob Steen.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Ahoy Comics) Snelson: Comedy is Dying #1 preview Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Ahoy Comics) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Ahoy Comics) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Ahoy Comics) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Ahoy Comics)

"Melville Snelson was killing it. He was the talk of the stand-up circuit. He had a TV sitcom in development! He even had a date with Janeane Garofalo (although, to be fair, she denies it). But that was the 1990's — and that was a long time ago," reads Ahoy Comics' description of Snelson: Comedy is Dying #1.

"This 5-issue series chronicles the misadventures of a washed-up comedian whose career peaked when Dawson's Creek was still on the air. Bitter because he missed his big break in the '90s, Snelson is struggling with the idea that he's a victim of cancel culture or, even worse, forgotten altogether."

Make no mistake, Snelson: Comedy is Dying isn't glorifying its titular character here - instead it acts as a supremely adult satire of the comedy scene, social norms, and even white male entitlement.

"Snelson: Comedy is Dying is the rare satirical comic that keeps getting more and more relevant as it gets closer to publication," Constant said when the book was announced. "If you've ever stared in slack-jawed fascination at the shameless grifters who love to whine about being silenced by cancel culture in books, on podcasts, and on YouTube, you'll absolutely love to hate Melville Snelson."

Harper has drawn the main cover to Snelson: Comedy is Dying #1, with alt-comics icon Peter Bagge drawing a variant cover. Take a look:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ahoy Comics) Snelson: Comedy is Dying #1 covers Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Ahoy Comics)

Snelson: Comedy is Dying #1 (of 5) goes on sale on August 5.