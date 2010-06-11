Popular

Sneak peek at next week's huge XBLA sale

By

Rumor has it that the Xbox Live Blowout sale will be hitting June 16-22, here's the list

We've heard through the grapevine that there's a big XBLA sale planned for next week, including all of last year's Summer of Arcade games. Not surprisingly the deals are only for Xbox Live Gold members. The list:

Shadow Complex
Normal Price: 1200
Blow out Price:560

Trials HD
Normal Price: 1200
Blow out Price:560

Marvel vs Capcom 2
Normal Price:1200
Blow out Price:560

TMNT Turtles in Time HD
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price:400

Splosion Man
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price:400

A Kingdom for Keflings
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price: 400

Alien Hominid HD
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price: 400

Banjo Tooie
Normal Price: 1200
Blow out Price: 800

Bionic Commando Rearmed
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price: 400

Bomberman LIVE
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price: 400

Braid
Normal Price: 1200
Blow out Price: 800

Castle Crashers
Normal Price: 1200
Blow out Price: 800

Castlevania Symphony of the Night
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price: 400

Contra
Normal Price: 400
Blow out Price: 240

Crystal Defenders
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price: 400

Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price: 400

Magic the Gathering
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price: 400

N+
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price: 400

Panzer General
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price: 400

Portal
Normal Price: 1200
Blow out Price: 800

TMNT: 1989 Arcade
Normal Price: 400
Blow out Price: 240

Uno Rush
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price: 400

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
Normal Price: 1200
Blow out Price: 800

Zombie Apocalypse
Normal Price: 800
Blow out Price: 400

Jun 10, 2010

GamesRadarMichaelGrimm

