The sleeper horror hit of 2022 is now streaming - here's where to watch it

Smile, one of the year's most surprisingly scary horror movies, is now streaming digitally.

In case you haven't seen it yet, let this be your warning that the silly-looking movie where smiles kill people is actually really freakin' scary. You might assume the exact opposite to be true if you recall the lackluster 2018 horror flick, Truth or Dare, built around a vaguely similar premise but lacking in its execution, but you'd do well to ditch that comparison and steel yourself for how genuinely terrifying Smile can be at times. I left the theater feeling deeply unsettled, even slightly panicky, after seeing it, and I watch (and play) a lot of horror.

Anyway, with that little disclaimer out of the way, here's where you can stream Smile now that its movie theater exclusivity is over. The sleeper horror hit of 2022 is available to stream on Paramount Plus, so if you have a subscription that's the way to go. Otherwise, you can either sign up for Paramount Plus or buy the movie digitally. Right now it's available for $19.99 on Amazon with no option to rent, so your best bet might be to sign up for the 7-day free trial that's currently on offer.

Although movies like Smile, X, and Nope have made this year a good one for horror fans, there are still plenty of upcoming horror movies of 2022 and beyond we're excited to see. Also check out our ranking of the best horror movies of all time in case there's any you missed.