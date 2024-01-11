Smile 2 adds Black Mirror and The White Lotus stars – and confirms a character from the first movie will return

The upcoming sequel to 2022 horror hit Smile is rounding out its cast. After the news that Naomi Scott would be taking on the lead role, Lukas Gage has also joined the cast (per Deadline), along with Rosemarie DeWitt and Kyle Gallner.

Gallner is, so far, the only returning cast member from the original movie – he played Joel, a police detective and ex-boyfriend of protagonist Rose (Sosie Bacon), a therapist who witnesses the suicide of one of her patients and is subsequently haunted by a string of eerily smiling people. Trying to help Rose get to the bottom of what's haunting her, the movie ends with the curse being passed onto him.

Writer-director Parker Finn is returning in the director's chair, but plot details for the sequel are still being kept under wraps, as well as who Scott, Gage, and DeWitt will be playing.

Gage is best known for his roles in You season 4, The White Lotus season 1, and Euphoria. He's currently starring in Fargo season 5 and will appear in the Amazon movie Road House alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, and Billy Magnussen.

DeWitt, meanwhile, is set to star in The Boys season 4, and recently appeared in shows like Little Fires Everywhere, And Just Like That…, and Lessons in Chemistry, as well as the Jodie Foster-directed Black Mirror episode 'Arkangel.'

Smile 2 is set to be released on October 18. In the meantime, fill out your watch list with our picks of the other best upcoming horror movies on the way in 2024.