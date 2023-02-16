Slime Rancher 2's new biome is a magical winter wonderland and it's out now

Slime Rancher 2 "Song of the Sabres" is the name of the very first major content update for the game, and it'll introduce a brand new icy biome called Powderfall Bluffs.

Thankfully you won't have too long to wait to explore the glacial island as it's emerging from the Slime Sea today! Snowy stealth drop for all.

The island is described as a "giant, icy time capsule" where players will be able to find ancient mysteries that are seemingly frozen in time. That includes the new sabretooth-inspired Sabre Slimes, which you can see below, and has a little roar power that can scare other slimes. There's also the new Thundercluck chicken type that looks like a T-Rex had an adventurous evening with a chicken.

Interestingly, Monomi Park also teased that there's a second new Slime on Powderfall Bluffs that's super rare, so it'll be cool to see which community member finds it first.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Monomi Park) (Image credit: Monomi Park) (Image credit: Monomi Park) (Image credit: Monomi Park) (Image credit: Monomi Park) (Image credit: Monomi Park) (Image credit: Monomi Park) (Image credit: Monomi Park) (Image credit: Monomi Park)

The biome itself is a wintery wonderland as you can see, but it particularly comes to life at night when Auroral Anomalies are visible. These include trees and other foliage that shimmer like the Northern Lights and add serious visual flair to the overall stunning biome. However, they also include bridges that allow you access to otherwise almost impossible to reach areas of Powderfall Bluffs.

That's going to come in pretty handy as while Powderfall Bluffs are similar in size to the other biomes of Rainbow Island, it's offers much more verticality when it comes to exploration.

Other new elements of note for the Songs of Sabres content update is the addition of snowballs (and snowball fights with Slimes), and new Gadgets like the Snowball Machine or giant snow globe.

Slime Rancher 2 is having brilliant success in it's Early Access phase, but if you're looking for more inspo, why not check out our picks of the best sim games to play right now.