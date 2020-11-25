Skyrim Xbox Series X mod lets you run game in 60fps

You can now play Skyrim on Xbox Series X with at 60FPS with a new mod.

Through backwards compatibility, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim can be played on the new Xbox Series X , and if you own the Xbox One Special Edition version of the game, you’re able to play the game at 60fps on the Series X.

Reddit user ‘annathetravelbanana’ posted a mod called Uncap FPS on the Xbox Series X subreddit, which is supposed to let you run Skyrim in 60fps. According to the Reddit user, the mod unlocks the frame-rate and with the power of the next-gen console, Skyrim will run at a constant 60fps.

Annathetravelbanana did inform users with a disclaimer that they have not tried this with the Xbox Series S , but imagines it would work at the same frame-rate as well, but is not sure as they have not tested it.

In the Reddit post, the user mentioned that the mod does disable achievements, but later added that there is a way to keep this from happening. All you have to do is, start the game and go to mods, download and enable the Uncap FPS mod, restart the game and open the mod menu again, disable the 60fps mod and restart the game. You can then play the game in 60fps with achievements included.

If you’re looking to dive back into Skyrim once again, or you’re a first time player, this mod looks like the perfect addition to make the experience a whole lot smoother.

The Xbox Series X launched November 10 earlier this month, you can read our Xbox Series X review here if you’re still hoping to grab one.