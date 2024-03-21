Sky of Tides is a sci-fi RPG that follows Rin, a young woman born into a technologically advanced race on the brink of war.

With gameplay and narrative decisions influenced by Disco Elysium, every decision you make in Sky of Tides will have an impact on the story. Plus, there are some interesting RPG elements at play here too, as your dialogue choices will be reflected in your characters' stats, which will unlock new chat options and customization choices.

As revealed as part of the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, Sky of Tides has now locked in a loose 2024 release window and dropped the first ever demo, giving players a brilliant look at what to expect when the game launches later this year.

Set on the planet of Numen, which has been split into nine floating planetoids by a devasting tragedy, there are now two distinct factors vying for power. Rin finds herself at the centre of it all, but also potentially capable of healing this broken planet and finding her missing father.

Rin's father is a researcher who's discovered a conspiracy after all, which may well just be the key to a resolution. Along the way, you'll help shape Rin's stats, the story's path, and the world around her as she meets all kinds of citizens across the broken scraps of the planet.

Developer Lofty Sky Entertainment previously worked on a hybrid action game/comic called Shuyan Saga which has very positive reviews on Steam, so I've got high hopes for Sky of Tides.

You can wishlist Sky of Tides now on Steam, but don't forget that you can also play the demo, which will give you a fantastic flavor of what to expect when Sky of Tides launches later this year on Xbox Series X, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.