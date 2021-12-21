Sifu is getting a physical edition on PS4 and PS5 in Spring 2022

Slick kung fu brawler Sifu is getting a physical edition on PS4 and PS5 sometime in Spring 2022, developer SloClap has announced.

The game captivates every time it debuts a new trailer, like this one from GamesRadar's Future Games Show earlier in the year. Its combat looks frantic and fast-paced but also fluid and intentional, and there are some really promising mechanics in the works.

For example, if you die in Sifu it noticeably ages your character, and you can only die so many times before a semi-permade

ath kicks in and sends you back to the beginning of the chapter you're on. It also deviates from the traditional difficulty structure in some interesting ways. The distinctive art style and classic kung fu revenge story add to Sifu's broad appeal.

"We've partnered up with [publisher] Microids to launch physical editions for Sifu in Spring 2022 on PS4 & PS5," reads a tweet from the official Sifu Twitter account. "More info on the editions content and release coming soon!"

We've partnered up with @Microids_off to launch physical editions for #sifugame in Spring 2022 on PS4 & PS5 🔥🔥More info on the editions content and release coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Du49qeix4FDecember 17, 2021 See more

SloClap and Microids haven't revealed what Sifu's boxed editions look like, or what sort of extra features that might come packing, but it sounds like we'll learn more on those fronts soon. The game was originally planned to launch this year, but it's now scheduled to release on PS4, PS5, and PC on February 8, which is somehow only a few weeks from now. Here's hoping it doesn't get hit with another delay before then.

