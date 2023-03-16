Gears Tactics studio and FPS pro Shroud are making a survival game together

The co-developers of Gears Tactics are teaming up with FPS pro Shroud to make a new survival game.

Earlier today, March 16, UK-based studio Splash Damage announced it's teaming up with Shroud for its next game. This project, which is also in collaboration with content creator Sacriel, is going to be a brand new "AAA open-world survival game."

Announcing #ProjectAstrid – a AAA open-world survival game, developed in partnership with @Sacriel & @shroud Find out more: https://t.co/nbHb6iaMfx Sign up for updates: https://t.co/nYx2GfMfcg pic.twitter.com/1O6xvSGbl3March 16, 2023 See more

Right now, little is known about the new survival game aside from the fact that it's been dubbed "Project Astrid." Splash Damage will be the sole developer of the new game, and it boasts of a studio 450-devs strong – a staff who will be split working on Transformers: Reactivate at the same time.

"Sacriel and Shroud are core members of our development team, bringing with them a unique and fresh perspective. Not only that, but they’re providing us brand new insights into what fans and creators actually want from their gaming experiences. No one knows this genre better than they do," said Lance Winters, creative director on Project Astrid.

Speaking of roles, both Shroud and Sacriel are taking on the duties of "executive creators."

"We want to build the best survival game ever, and with Sacriel's brain and Splash Damage's team, I know we can do it," Shroud said of the new collaboration, clearly accompanying a bold vision for whatever this project ends up being.

We'll likely be waiting a few years to see anything tangible from Project Astrid considering that it's just been announced, not to mention that Splash Damage has another game on the go at the same time.

