Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan take on Harvey Weinstein in She Said trailer

The first trailer for She Said has arrived, bringing two journalists' fight against Harvey Weinstein to the big screen.

The movie is based on the book of the same name by New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, which documents their efforts to expose Hollywood producer Weinstein's history of sexual misconduct and mistreatment of women in the industry. The trailer sees Twohey and Kantor trying to get women to go on the record with their stories and break the culture of silence around sexual assault in Hollywood.

Promising Young Woman actor Carey Mulligan is playing Twohey, while Zoe Kazan is portraying Kantor, and the supporting cast includes Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Samantha Morton, and Jennifer Ehle. Maria Schrader, who previously helmed the Emmy-winning Netflix series Unorthodox, is directing, while Rebecca Lenkiewicz wrote the script.

According to Universal Pictures, the journalists, "together broke one of the most important stories in a generation – a story that helped propel the #MeToo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever."

Nearly two years after Twohey and Kantor's work was published, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on charges of sexual assault and third-degree rape. He is set to stand trial in Los Angeles for rape and sexual assault charges in October.

She Said arrives on the big screen on November 18. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the upcoming movies that we think should be on your radar in 2022 and beyond.