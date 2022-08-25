Marvel and Jameela Jamil go above and beyond in villainous She-Hulk marketing stunt

Jameela Jamil's Titania is out to get She-Hulk. A new video shows the villain hitting the streets to sabotage marketing for the Marvel show, with Titania sticking up her own posters and spray painting her name over advertising for Jennifer Walters' lawyer services.

"THERE, I F*CKING FIXED IT," Jamil wrote on Twitter, accompanying the video of the sabotage. The actor also shared a video of herself – or Titania, rather – heading to the scene of the crime in colorful costume… and with a ton of attitude. Check out both clips below.

A follow-up tweet (opens in new tab) from Jamil also suggests the idea was all her own: "Or the actress had a good idea for marketing. And she was inspired to do it because the show is so good and she knew the top marketing team would boss it. Which they did."

Titania made her MCU debut in She-Hulk episode 1, which saw her literally crash the courtroom. Jennifer then Hulked out and went head to head with the villain. So far, Titania has yet to make another appearance, but judging by her one woman crusade against Jen, we can assume we'll be seeing more of her sooner rather than later.

While She-Hulk episode 2 is missing Titania, though, it does include the show's most meta joke yet, as well as an Easter egg that could pave the way for one of Marvel's most famous characters to enter the MCU.

