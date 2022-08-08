Doctor Bong, The Walrus, Big Wheel, and more obscure and silly Marvel supervillains for Disney Plus's She-Hulk

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney Plus on August 18, but fans have already gotten a few glimpses at some of the obscure villains the show is pulling from the depths of Marvel Comics lore, like the Porcupine, Frogman/Leap-Frog, the Matador, and more.

It seems like no Marvel supervillain is too obscure, too silly, or too ... (how to say this nicely?) .... lame for the MCU's first comedy series,

So if Marvel Studios is going there (and it appears they are), we've got plenty of suggestions for Z-list villains from Marvel Comics who would be perfect additions to She-Hulk's growing rogues gallery.

Big Wheel

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

We'll give you three guesses as to what Big Wheel's powers are. If you guessed that he's a guy riding around in a big-ass wheel, you're right on the money.

This genuinely baffling and obscure Spider-Man villain may not make much impact in comics, but the visual of She-Hulk fighting a dude in a giant wheel could be perfect.

The Death-Throws

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Did you know that there are enough evil jugglers in the Marvel Universe to form their own team, known as the Death-Throws?

Well there are, and most of their villainous career was spent fighting Captain America and Hawkeye in the mid-'80s, meaning they're perfectly silly and obscure enough to fit She-Hulk's apparent tone.

Volcana

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volcana debuted in 1985's original Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars (opens in new tab) event alongside She-Hulk's arch-enemy Titania as two young women who receive their powers together. Volcana later retired from villainy as the wife of Owen Reece, the Molecule Man.

We already know Titania is in She-Hulk, played by Jameela Jamil, so why not bring in her old pal Volcana as well?

Tigershark

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

If Marvel Studios wants to connect She-Hulk to the mythos of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Namor somehow, they've got a perfect candidate in Tigershark, a second-tier underwater villain with a bizarre backstory.

See, Tigershark used to be Todd Arliss, an Olympic swimmer who was paralyzed while trying to rescue a drowning man. In his grief, he later subjected himself to an experiment that made him into a super-strong human-shark monster.

Mister Doll

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

One of Iron Man's oldest (and most obscure) foes from way back in the '60s, Mister Doll has only appeared in a handful of Marvel Comics issues, plying his voodoo-doll-like control over Marvel heroes from under the comfort of his bizarre hat.

There's basically no chance of Mister Doll ever making it into an Iron Man movie, but if She-Hulk is looking for Z-list weirdo villains to take on, there are few who can match Mister Doll.

The Walrus

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Just as Peter Parker has the proportionate strength and speed of a spider, so too does Hubert Carpenter have the strength, speed, and toughness of a walrus. So, in other words, he's strong but not fast.

Walrus has had a surprisingly extensive career as a Z-list Marvel villain since his introduction in the '80s, facing off with the Defenders, Spider-Man, and even Frogman, who himself appears in She-Hulk - meaning the Walrus already has a direct connection to the show.

White Rabbit

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Walrus puts us in mind of the White Rabbit, another Wonderland-esque Spider-Man villain who has even teamed up with the aforementioned arctic-mammal-themed bad guy. She's one of Spidey's few recurring female villains, and she's even been appearing in the current volume of Amazing Spider-Man.

There aren't many female villains who fit the profile of She-Hulk's B-and-C-list tenor, but White Rabbit might be spot-on - especially teamed up with the Walrus.



That is if Sony would give Marvel Studios the rights to the character...

Doctor Bong

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

When you're done laughing at Doctor Bong's name, start laughing at his bell-shaped head - which is Doctor Bong's weapon, which he plans to ring to start the apocalypse.

This arch-enemy of Howard the Duck has often worked alongside a whole team of villains with weird-shaped heads. But we're thinking Doctor Bong has what it takes to make it to the MCU as one of She-Hulk's obscure new foes.

Paste-Pot Pete

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Paste-Pot Pete's evil power is more or less an industrial-strength hot glue gun that shoots sticky gunk to ooze-up superheroes. He later changed his name to "the Trapster," but come on. Everyone remembers that you're Paste-Pot Pete, dude.

A semi-obscure Fantastic Four villain from the early '60s, Paste-Pot Pete is one of Marvel's oldest Z-list villains and longest-running jokes - so we'd more than welcome a fun and funny MCU adaptation in She-Hulk.

Hypno-Hustler

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Hypno-Hustler is the lead singer of a band called the Mercy Killers, who collectively possess the power to hypnotize people with their instruments - and who dress like disco space aliens from the future (Hypno-Hustler originated in the early '80s, so that tracks).

Though Hypno-Hustler isn't the weirdest of the obscure Marvel villains we're discussing here, he might just make for a particularly interesting and off-beat villain for She-Hulk to face.