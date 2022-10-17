She-Hulk finale cut some MCU criticisms because they were "too mean"

She-Hulk almost broke the internet with its meta, fourth-wall breaking finale. One of the most wild moments of the episode saw Jennifer Walters breaking out of her show into the writers’ room, before coming then face-to-face with an AI called K.E.V.I.N. in cheeky nod to Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

Jen confronted him on the decisions he made for She-Hulk finale, landing some zingers about the MCU as a whole. This included her telling him that "Marvel movies all end the same way" and asking him, "What’s with all the daddy issues?". She even landed a cheeky question about when the X-Men are entering the MCU. However, it seems like even more of these moments were left on the cutting room floor.

"There were tons more," Gao tells TV Line (opens in new tab) about the MCU quips. "Tons and tons more. Some of it was cut for time, some of it was cut because it was probably too mean…. [Laughs] There was a lot of material for that scene that I had to cut down. I mean, I could have written that scene for days and days and days. In the end, it was reflective of my actual conversations with [Marvel Studios chief] Kevin [Feige]."

Gao kept tight-lipped on what exactly these were, but she did allude to one such moment being a dig at some of the costumes in the MCU… Take from that what you will.

