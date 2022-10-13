She-Hulk finale ending potentially sets up a major Marvel movie

Warning! This article contains major spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 9. If you've not yet caught up with the Marvel show, turn away now!

Well, the She-Hulk finale was a lot. In keeping with the rest of the season, which has poked fun at Twitter haters, indulged us with fun cameos, and boasted more fourth wall breaks than we can count, the show went full meta by seeing Jen (Tatiana Maslany) infiltrate Marvel Studios to "rewrite" the series' conclusion.

But even though the episode, titled 'Whose Show Is This?' deliberately sidesteps a typical superhero ending, it still featured a tease of what's to come in the franchise. Most notably with a blink-and-you'll-miss-it introduction to Hulk's son Skaar, a character from the comics who could end up explaining what our Hulk got up to between the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron and Thor: Ragnarok.

After she convinces K.E.V.I.N., a Kevin Feige-esque robot in charge of the MCU, to scrub the subplot about Todd Phelps (Jon Bass) creating Intelligencia and stealing some of her blood to give himself Hulk powers, Jen's story wraps with her accepting herself and vowing to take him down the best way she knows how: in court. Big CGI-heavy fight scene? Avoided.

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

Later, Daredevil (Charlie Cox) rocks up again – another of Jen's earlier requests at Marvel headquarters – and she invites him to dinner with her family. At the Walters' get-together, Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) turns up in Smart Hulk mode, with Skaar (Wil Deuser) in tow. Earlier in the season, Hulk left to go investigate something on Sakaar, a place he last visited in Ragnarok, which led fans to speculate whether the show was hinting at a future World War Hulk movie – and now it looks like they were right.

"Bruce swooping down from literal outer space to save the day in my story? Uh-uh," Jen argues to K.E.V.I.N. as the switches up the finale's "planned script". "But Bruce is supposed to return to explain what he was doing on Sakaar... we were going to introduce... " K.E.V.I.N. splutters. "No no no, we don't need to hear any of that," Jen interrupts. "Save it for the movie."

In the comics, Skaar is the child of Hulk and Caiera, a Sakaaran who, as one of the planet's last Shadow people. Shortly after Caiera revealed to Hulk that she was pregnant, she – and their son, or so Hulk believed at the time – was killed when the warp core on Bruce's shuttle blew up. Her death prompted Hulk to return to Earth to exact vengeance on those who exiled him into space and the Illuminati, as he believed they were the ones who caused the explosion; events that acted as the basis for the Planet Hulk and World War Hulk comics. Later, Skaar was revealed to be alive (and if you're wondering why he looks so old in She-Hulk, it's because the character ages at an accelerated rate).

All of that would've happened between 2015 and 2017 (She-Hulk is around 8-10 years later), but that doesn't mean Marvel won't cover it in a film later down the line. Black Widow came out after we witnessed the death of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in Avengers: Endgame, so the studio has played around with the timeline before. In the source material, Skaar has run-ins with She-Hulk, Norman Osborn, and the Fantastic Four, but we'll have to just wait and see what the MCU has in store for its latest addition.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is available to stream on Disney Plus now. If you've already binge-watched, check out our guide to all of the upcoming Marvel movies and shows coming our way in 2022 and beyond.