Shazam 2 first reactions call it "highly entertaining"

Shazam! Fury of the Gods might not be out yet, but reviews have already started to pour in.

Set two years after 2019's Shazam!, the Shazam family is now fully established and Billy Batson (Asher Angel) is trying to come to terms with his newfound powers as his adult alter ego (Zachary Levi). Directed by David F. Sandberg from a screenplay by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan, the film also stars Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Helen Mirren, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, and Ross Butler.

There's been a lot of buzz about DC as of late, thanks to the new plans rolled out by newly appointed CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, but it seems like viewers and comic book fans alike are loving the studio's latest flick.

"I’ve seen #ShazamFuryOfTheGods and it’s all about family!" said (opens in new tab) one Twitter user. "This film amplifies what made #Shazam iconic and delivers a better story that embraces those FUN elements and knows it’s audience well! The humor is super creative and there’s surprises DC fans will be SUPER happy about!"

"I saw Shazam! Fury of the Gods! It’s a really good sequel," tweeted (opens in new tab) Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com. "The theme of found family delivers great emotional beats. Sandberg sprinkles some horror elements while maintaining the childish joy & charm of the Shazamily. Nothing brand new but highly entertaining! Really enjoyed."

"DC is back! #ShazamFuryOfTheGods is much bigger & more explosive than #Shazam. Absolutely love the humor & the way it centers a chosen family," said (opens in new tab) Fandango's Erik Davis. "Also, no origin story means the action starts right away & doesn't stop. Gnarly monsters, fun surprises, ton of heart. I recommend."

"Oh damn! We can react to #ShazamFuryOfTheGods? It’s a total blast. [David F. Sandberg] builds on EVERYTHING that worked in the original. There’s terrific Shazam action, the visual effects are excellent, and it’s fun! #Shazam is my favorite oddball corner of the DCU," tweeted Sean O'Connell of CinemaBlend.

"Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is a super fun and worthy sequel. Not a game changing comic book movie, but it wins you over with its characters and energy. Has some real surprises and a knowing sensibility that suit it well – plus some creative and exciting monster action," said (opens in new tab) writer Eric Eisenberg.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to hit theaters on March 17, 2023. For more, check out our list of all the new superhero movies flying your way in 2023 and beyond.