Sega outlines more details of Puyo Puyo Tetris 2's new adventure mode

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will feature a new "zany" adventure mode with unlockable content and an overworld map.

The new adventure mode will feature an overworld where players can navigate from stage to stage along branching paths and optional levels in a new overworld map, plus skill battles, where players can utilise "the playstyle they prefer in Skill Battles, earn EXP to level up character stats, and experiment with different difficulty levels based on the team’s strength!"

The new mode will also feature "unlockables" where players will unlock "Item Cards that give special abilities and options in Skill Battle, key to winning matches in the new Skill Battle mode". This includes new playable characters, backgrounds, and bonus stages, too.

Early pre-orders will also receive "special item cards" from the Sonic the Hedgehog series.

If you're new to Puyo Puyo Tetris, the sequel sees us "reunite with Ringo, Tee, and a lovable cast of returning and new characters from Puyo Puyo Tetris for a new journey".

"The worlds of Puyo Puyo and Tetris have merged thanks to a mysteriously powerful being known as the Dimensional Parasite," the press release states. "With this threat looming, Ringo, Tee, and friends must traverse the world to pop Puyos and clear Tetriminos to rescue their pals from a dark corruption. But they’ll quickly learn that there’s more to their quest than meets the eye when they face the Dimensional Parasite, with new mysteries and clues to uncover as their out-of-this-world journey unfolds."

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X , PS4 and Switch on December 8. A PS5 release is also due in Holiday 2020. Owners of the game on current-gen systems will be able to upgrade their game on next-gen consoles for no additional cost.