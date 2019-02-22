See if you can spot all the familiar faces in the new The Twilight Zone trailer...

You're traveling through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind - and plenty of recognizable celebrities. CBS All Access has released a new teaser trailer for its reboot of The Twilight Zone (if you're in the UK you can watch it here), hosted by Academy Award winner Jordan Peele, and it's chock full of familiar faces coming to grips with unfamiliar mysteries.

Right off the bat, you'll surely recognize Parks and Recreation's Adam Scott, starring in a new version of "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet," the airplane horror story which originally starred William Shatner. Other instantly recognizable actors include Kumail Nanjiani, Sanaa Lathan, Greg Kinnear, Steven Yeun, Tracy Morgan, and John Cho. Clearly, the star-studded cast takes after the original Rod Serling series, which featured legendary actors like Robert Duvall, Dennis Hopper, Burt Reynolds, and Charles Bronson, to name just a few.

It's interesting that so many of these actors are best known for their success in comedy, but it looks like Scott, Nanjiani, Morgan, and more are up to task of bringing The Twilight Zone to life once more. Just as Rod Serling served as narrator and guide in the original show, Jordan Peele will break the fourth wall and help the audience make sense of the strange happenings they'll see on screen.

This modern iteration of The Twilight Zone premiers on April 1, as an exclusive on the CBS All Access service just like Star Trek Discovery. After April 11, you'll be able to stream all the episodes if you prefer a binge session full of suspenseful sci-fi and supernatural spookiness - just try not to give yourself nightmares.

