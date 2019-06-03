Sea of Thieves The Wild Rose: How to complete the fifth Tall Tale

The fifth adventure in Sea of Thieves Tall Tales is the Wild Rose. It's a short quest but not the most obvious to solve which is why you might need our guide. These new missions are all part of a new story-based set of missions that have you tracking down the Shores of Gold. Added as part of the Anniversary Update they involve exploration, puzzles solving and more.

And, as we mentioned, The Wild Rose is both short and tricky, involving finding objects like a music box, Spices and a doomed love story. So a our guide to this Tall Tale will be helpful if you run into trouble.

How to start The Wild Rose

Starting The Wild Rose is pretty straight forward. Head to Sanctuary Outpost and into the Order of Souls tent to meet Madame Olive. To her left you'll see the Tall Tale book which you have to have your team vote on to start. You'll receive a quest book chronicling the early stages of Rose and George's relationship, giving you hints towards the wider mystery of their disappearance.

The Chest of Memories

The first part of the quest involves The Chest of Memories, a memento box that the couple has stored in an undisclosed location in the world. This is where your handy Tall Tale book comes in. Give it a read and you should find an entry that mentions where the chest has been hidden on one page, alongside a crude sketch of the chest itself. Ours was at Boulder Cay, but it can also be found at Rapier Cay or Sandy Shallows. Dig it up and open it to grab some new pages that will flesh out your book.

Music and spices

The next part of the quest has you using your new pages (and the journal entries from the start of the book) to decipher the location of two more buried items, the Music Box and the Box of Spices. The key to this section is that the items are almost always buried underneath where Rose and George are frolicking in the sketch.

It's random which stories (listed below) that you get, so just be careful, as some buck the trend and need you to follow their clues and steps rather than just dig where they're stood.

Our First Dance - Wanderer's Refuge

Our First Kiss - Lagoon of Whispers

The pig chase! - Salty Sands

Doing what I do best! - Boulder Cay

The day we found our pendants! - Sea Dogs Rest

Day 81 - Lonely Isle

Our First Bounty - Lone Cove

The Argument - Twin Groves

The Perfect Plan - Sailor's Bounty

Our Vows - Smuggler's Bay

We survived our first ambush! - Cannon Cove

Madame's mementos

Head back to Madame Olive at Sanctuary Outpost and hand over the two mementos. After a cutscene she will transform the pair of items into an Enchanted Compass via ritual.

Once it all plays out, take the compass and head back to your ship.

Compass capers

Open up your radial quest menu to select the enchanted compass in your inventory and all you have to do is simply sail to the destination and find Rose. You'll see a pendant piece and a note on her person, which you can pick up to learn more about her fate.

The compass will now change direction. Follow it and (beware, major spoilers) you'll come across Rooke, not George, a skeleton boss you need to defeat to free the lovers from their torment. Listen to what she has to say, then wallop them and grab the second pendant piece.

Now you've got both pieces, head back to Sanctuary Outpost for a final time and return the items to Madame Olive. Enjoy the satisfying cutscene, you've completed The Wild Rose!