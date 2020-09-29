Scout's Honor establishes a post-apocalyptic society around a scouting manual

Writer David Pepose and artists Luca Casalanguida and Matt Milla have teamed up to create Scout's Honor, a new AfterShock Comics creator-owned title focusing on a post-apocalyptic future where an old scouting manual has become the foundation of a strict new doctrine.

"Years after a nuclear apocalypse, a new society has risen from the ashes...and their bible is an old Ranger Scout manual," reads AfterShock's official description of the series.

"A young Ranger Scout named Kit has endured the harsh survivalist upbringing needed to conquer the irradiated Colorado Badlands," it continues. "But after discovering a terrible secret once lost to history, Kit must risk everything on a dangerous quest to uncover the truth behind the Ranger Scouts' doctrine."

Scout's Honor is the latest series from Pepose, who is also the writer of Action Lab's Spencer & Locke and Going to the Chapel, as well as the upcoming The OZ, which recently funded through Kickstarter.

"Scout's Honor is about a post-apocalyptic cult rising from the ashes of a nuclear war... and their bible is an old Boy Scout manual," states Pepose in the series announcement.

"Our series follows Kit, a promising young trainee with a big secret — in a harsh survivalist society that only allows men to serve, Kit has concealed her identity as a woman to pursue her calling as a Ranger Scout," he continues. "But when she makes a shocking discovery dating back to the Ranger Scouts' conception, Kit will be forced to reexamine everything she once believed, as she struggles to survive both her fellow Ranger Scouts and the radioactive horrors of the Colorado Badlands."

Here's a gallery of images from the first issue:

Scout's Honor is due out January 6, 2021. The first issue includes a cover by Andy Clarke and José Villarubia, along with a variant by Brent Schoonover.

