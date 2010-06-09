Scott Pilgrim hands-on details, screens hit the web

Most of us won't get our first crack at Scott Pilgrim vs The World, thegeektastictie-in game for the upcoming Michael Cera/Edgar Wright movie, until E3 next week. ButGame Informeralready hasan early hands-on with the game, which they've posted along with new screens.

Yes, you detect a hint of jealousy. And yes, it looks awesome.



Above: DO WANT

In addition to getting us hyped for the game, the preview also reveals some key details: it's going to be a timed PSN exclusive, with no details yet as to when the 360 version will hit. It'll feature four playable characters (Scott, Sex Bob-Omb bandmates Kim Pine and Stephen Stills, and Scott's enigmatic girlfriend, Ramona Flowers), although it apparently won't be playable online, which (after the fun of Castle Crashers) is disappointing.

Experience has taught us to be apprehensive ofdownload-only geek-movie tie-in games - Watchmen: The End is Nigh and Kick-Ass burned us hard - but Scott Pilgrim has an impressive pedigree that fills us with confidence. Not only does it appear to bebased more on the comic than the movie, but it's reportedly being developed by the same team that made the Game Boy Advance TMNT movie tie-in. And while that probably sounds terrible, those who actually played that version know it's one of the best Ninja Turtles games since the arcade original.



Above: Brawler fanswho turned up their noses at this seriously missed out

Additionally, the Scott Pilgrim game'slook is under the control of pixel-animating YouTube genius Paul Robertson, and the music is being handled by Anamanaguchi, who played the game's theme song at PAX East earlier this year:

Want more details? Then gocheck out GI's preview,already. And be sure to keep an eye on us next week, when we'll be able to share our own firsthand impressions.

Jun 8, 2010